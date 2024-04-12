Play Brightcove video

Isla Todd reports on Creetown Silver Band's search for a new conductor

Creetown Silver Band are on the search for someone to take them forward as their current musical director steps down after 41-years leading the band.

Stuart McNab has played in silver bands across the Scotland for more than seven decades.

In 1983 he arrived in Newton Stewart to take up a teaching post at the Douglas Ewart High School and hasn’t left since.

Stuart is due to receive a lifetime achievement award later this month from the Scottish Brass Band Association to celebrate his contribution to bands around the country.

"I'm going to miss being in charge of these people - telling them what to do and telling them what not to do," Stuart said.

He added: "Having that power when that stick goes down to hear a sound.

"Someone's got to take over to keep the band going and to try and improve it and get it better than I got it."

For four decades he's been their leading man, and while the search begins for a new conductor, the band says his successor will have big boots to fill.

"He's very good at bringing the players on to be the best that they can be.

"We're looking for that to carry on," said one band member.

The band is open to people of all ages and abilities and it has members ranging from eight to 81. They perform at concerts across the region throughout the year.

They offer free music lessons to local children and also have a junior group, which Stuart hopes to continue teaching after he steps down.

