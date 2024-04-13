Police are appealing for witnesses after two men threatened the occupant of a house in Dumfries during a break in.

The incident happened in Kirko place on Friday 12 April at around 5.30pm.

Two men broke into the property and threatened someone inside before making off with several personal items.

The suspects are described as white and of average height and build and were wearing face coverings and dark-coloured hooded tops. One of them was wearing light-coloured trousers. Detective Sergeant Kirsty Becket, Dumfries and Galloway Division said “I urge anyone with information to contact us. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen these males and a black Audi and a black BMW in the area, to please get in touch.

"I would ask any drivers with dash-cam or people with any footage to please check in case it has captured anything relevant.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...