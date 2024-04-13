Bus routes across Westmorland and Furness have been given a boost of nearly £600,000 in a bid to provide better access to employment opportunities and connect communities.

It is hoped the council-funded services will benefit hospitality and tourism businesses by helping staff get to work in the Lakes.

In total there will be nine new bus routes.

Two of the routes, the number 6 service between Barrow and Windermere and the X4/5 service that runs between Keswick and Penrith, have been increased in frequency at times when staff would need to get to and from work in some of the most popular parts of the Lake District.

As a result the early morning services will now operate on Sundays on the number 6 as well as late evening journeys being introduced seven days a week.

The X4/5 has doubled in frequency on the Monday to Saturday service between Keswick and Penrith to every 30 minutes.

Funding from the Supported Bus Services Grant meant £178,885 was given to the two services in response to concerns raised by tourism and hospitality business, many of whom are still feeling the effects of the Covid pandemic, and are worried about labour shortages and difficulties recruiting staff.

It is after a Cumbria Tourism survey found around half of tourism business believed public transport issues created ‘significant problems’.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, said: “The funding made available to support the increased frequency of the services and extended timetables is a prime example of delivering the Destination Management Plan and we are working closely with businesses to raise their awareness and, in turn, help remove some of the staff transport challenges.

“We are also working closely with Westmorland and Furness Council to secure further business feedback to inform further ways in which the funding can support worker transport.”

A further £412,130 of funding was given by Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) to support seven other bus routes to better connect communities.

The funding has allowed the council to intervene in the short-term to restore or replace some services that had recently been withdrawn or reduced, in areas where it was identified there was a clear need for communities to be better connected.

The intention is to try to rebuild passenger numbers to pre-pandemic levels and sustain routes in the long term.

What are the seven routes supported by new funding?

Service 40 Kendal Town operated by Stagecoach: Sunday route retained

Service 532 Cartmel – Allithwaite – Grange-over-Sands operated by Blueworks: New off peak services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to complement Kirkby Lonsdale Coaches’ service 530 to Kendal

Service 597 Windermere Town operated by Lakeland Commercials: Friday service restored to complement locally-funded services on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Service 680A Alston – Brampton – Carlisle operated by Telford Coaches: Previously withdrawn route restored

Service 104 Penrith – Plumpton – Carlisle operated by Stagecoach: Half-hourly service restored providing a more direct route to Carlisle

Service 552 Arnside – Milnthorpe – Natland – Kendal operated by Kirkby Lonsdale Coaches: Upgraded the three day service to six days

Service 563 Penrith – Appleby – Kirkby Stephen – Sedbergh – Kendal operated by Stagecoach: Restored the Monday to Friday service between Sedbergh and Kendal with increased services offered from Kirkby Stephen to Penrith and Kendal.

Angela Jones, Director of Thriving Places at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "Supporting these bus routes across our area is an important part of improving public transport links for our residents, many of who rely on buses to access key services and employment.

“We aim to build on the fantastic work that has already been delivered by working together with communities in the coming months to understand their needs and how to best allocate a further £1.7 million of funding to enhance even more services by the end of 2024."

Communities are now being invited to have their say on how a second round of BSIP+ funding should be used to support even more bus service improvements, with online and in person consultations taking place until the end of April.

