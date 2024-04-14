Nottinghamshire man dies after two vehicle collision on the A66 near Brough

A man has died after a two vehicle collision on the A66 near Brough yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 4.58pm on Saturday 13 April following reports of a crash involving involving a grey Honda Civic and a silver Vauxhall Astra.

The 38-year-old driver of the Vauxhaull Astra who was from Nottinghamshire area died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours between the A6 at Penrith and the A685 at Brough.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online quoting the incident number 143 of 13 April 2024.

