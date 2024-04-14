Second Dumfries house break in leaves police appealing for information

A Dumfries house break in, believed to be linked to another in the area, has left Scottish Police appealing for information.

The force received reports that a house on Rowan Drive was broken into yesterday, however enquiries suggest the incident took place during the late afternoon on Friday 12 April.

It is thought that the incident is linked to another reported in Dumfries on Kirko Place.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Beckett, Dumfries and Galloway Division said “We believe this incident is linked to a similar break-in that took place on Kirko Place around 5.30pm on Friday afternoon.“We are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or a black Audi seen driving in this area on Friday afternoon to contact us.“Anyone with dash-cam or personal footage is asked to check their devices and please get in touch if it captured anything that may be relevant to our investigation.”

