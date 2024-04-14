Investigations are taking place after a violent incident took place outside a fastfood outlet in Carlisle.

On Thursday 11 April, Cumbria Police received reports of people fighting in the McDonalds car park on London Road at around 11:45am. The altercation, involving a group of men, is believed to have begun after there was a collision in the car park.

There are no details on the severity of any injuries suffered as a result of this incident.

The force says it is aware of social media posts speculating that the incident may be racially aggravated. Currently there is no information to confirm this.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information or any witnesses to contact police.

