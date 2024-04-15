A75 closed in both directions following overturned lorry

The A75 is currently closed in both directions due to an overturned HGV.

The road will remain closed until at least lunchtime to facility the recovery of the lorry.

Police Scotland made the announcement on social media to notify drivers and said that the road will be closed for at least two hours.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland said: "The A75 at Mouswald will be closed in both directions for around 2 hours to facilitate the recovery of an overturned HGV.

"Diversions are in place. Use 'the low road'.

"We will update when cleared."

