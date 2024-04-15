A new multi-million pound footbridge has been installed at Dumfries Station, improving accessibility for wheelchair users and people with impaired mobility.

£3.6 million has been spent installing the crossing and lifts and was put in place through the evening on Saturday 13 April.

The new £3.6 million footbridge has been installed at Dumfries Station. Credit: Network Rail

A 500-tonne crane was used alongside a 110-tonne crane to lift the structure into place on Saturday night.

Amanda Naughton, Scheme Project Manager for Network Rail said: “The successful installation of the new steel structure by crane marks a key milestone in our project to improve accessibility at Dumfries station.

“We’ve worked collaboratively with our principal contractor STORY and train operator ScotRail to make sure this key activity was completed safely and on time without any impact on rail services.

The new facility provides step-free access to the platforms. Credit: Network Rail

“We would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and understanding while our work is ongoing.

“There is still a lot to do before passengers will be able to use the footbridge and the lifts, but we hope everyone living nearby and using the station is pleased with the progress so far and is looking forward to the benefits that this new accessible footbridge will bring.”

