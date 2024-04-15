Weather warning in place for parts of Cumbria as gusts of up to 55mph expected

A Met Office weather warning for wind is in place for parts of Cumbria as gusts of up to 55mph are expected to hit the county.

The yellow warning for wind came into effect shortly after 6am on Monday, 15 April and will remain in place until 10pm.

The Met Office is expecting gusts of up to 55mph to batter the region, with some coastal communities to be affected by large waves.

What can we expect from the weather warning?

The Met Office has issued this advice while the weather warning is in place:

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

In a statement, the Met Office said: "A depression (low pressure system) will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

"Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

"This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times."

