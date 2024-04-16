A five-day long operation by Cumbria Police has targeted drivers as part of a road safety campaign.

Police used a specially equipped HGV to clamp down on the 'fatal four' - the traffic offences which are a common factor in serious and deadly road traffic collisions.

The 'fatal four' include speeding, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Operation Tramline was run in partnership with National Highways. Credit: Cumbria Police

The operation was in partnership with National Highways and the use of the HGV allowed officers to spot offences from an elevated position.

In total Cumbria Police recorded 31 offences as part of their five-day long operation.

These were:

14 mobile phone offences

2 speeding offences

2 over the limit for drink or drugs

3 for no insurance

1 for driving without due care

1 disqualified driver

2 for no MOT

2 for no Tax

3 for other Traffic Offence Reports

1 following a road traffic collision

Sergeant Jack Stabler of Cumbria Constabulary said: “We are fortunate to have secured use of the vehicle during the national Fatal Four campaign, helping us to further target those drivers whose behaviour behind the wheel is putting people’s lives at risk.

“The majority of the offences identified were people making a conscious decision to put their own well-being and the well-being of other road users at risk – from choosing to reach for their phone whilst driving to making the decision to get behind the wheel whilst disqualified.

“Cumbria Police, via its Roads Policing Unit, will continue to target such drivers as we work with our partners to help make the county’s roads as safe as they can possibly be for everyone.”