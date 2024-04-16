Cumbria to host 'Big Switch Off' event to showcase the night sky

Cumbria is to host a "Big Switch Off" event designed to showcase the night sky while promoting electricity conservation.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, 23 April and is hosted by Friends of the Lake District, Cumberland Council, the National Trust and the Keswick Tourism Association.

The Big Switch Off starts at 8pm and will see 60 lights around Keswick switched off.

Cumberland Councillor Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: “This Big Switch Off event, aims to raise awareness about the advantages of preserving dark skies for people's enjoyment, health, and well-being.

"It contributes to the flourishing of wildlife and addresses climate change by reducing energy consumption, while boosting visitor footfall over the winter months.

“The event is being supported by numerous partners, and will be complemented by other activities, including astro-photography sessions and wildlife walks in Crow Park.

“We hope for widespread support from the local community and businesses and want to encourage everyone to turn off their lights on Tuesday 23 April, in Keswick.”

Vanessa Metcalfe, Tourism Manager, Keswick Tourism Association Ltd, said: “We often see fantastic night-time photographs of the Milky Way above Derwentwater or Castlerigg Stone Circle.

"So, we hope there will be a great display on Tuesday night. There will be lots of ways for people to enjoy the night sky from Crow Park, including those who are new to star gazing.”

