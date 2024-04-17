Cumbrian artists get set to showcase art work alongside Yoko Ono in Venice

Cumbrian artists are set to showcase their work at the 60th edition of the Venice Biennale.

The international contemporary art exhibition will see Cumbrian artists work feature alongside the likes of Yoko Ono.

Painter and decorator turned artist Daniel Ibbotson will be attending the festival for a second time as he has been asked to return after having his artwork featured in a previous year.

This time, he is taking over the work of various artists from Cumbria.

It will be the second time Daniel Ibbotson has been invited to the art exhibition in Venice. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to ITV Border, Daniel said: "I thought this time I would do something different.

"So I thought if I invited a load of Cumbrian artists to do a collaboration that I could share the experience that I had.

"We have 40 pieces of work, all in the same dimensions, all in a big grid in a huge gallery in Venice."

Daniel has revealed that the piece of artwork he has created will catch the attention of people in the gallery.

He said: "It is pretty loud, the piece and why not. We have to shout because we have got competition from all over the world.

"There are a lot of really good artists and they are all trying to get your attention. I thought if I do something pretty loud then we can compete."

Artist Gillian Naylor is buzzing about the opportunity she has been given to see her artwork go on display.

Daniel works from his studio near Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

She said: "I sort of want to pinch myself, it is just really exciting. I am really looking forward to getting there and seeing a load of other people who are in the same exhibition as me."

And that excitement was echoed by artist Carlo Castelvecchi, he said: “It is exciting, there are quite a few Cumbrian artists in the show. It is the biggest art show on the planet."

For artist Malcolm Wilson, he is appreciative to have the opportunity to see his artwork as part of the exhibition.

He said: "I don’t mind where mine is, just being there is a big thing for me.

"As long as the light is good and the room is good and is full of people and everyone enjoys it, it is all you can wish for really."

