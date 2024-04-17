A west Cumbrian man has been jailed for three years and four months for robbing a taxi driver at knife point.

Curtis Baron, 27, from Beck Green, Egremont, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

In the early hours of Saturday, 16 December 2023, Baron got a taxi with another man from Whitehaven.

The taxi dropped the other man off in Mirehouse before continuing on to Egremont.

When the taxi arrived and the driver requested payment for the fare, Baron brandished a knife at the taxi driver's neck, demanding money and threatening his life.

Baron subsequently stole between £60-80 from the driver and threatened the driver if he contacted the police.

Following the report officers conducted arrest enquiries at his home address and found Baron hiding in an attic where he was arrested, officers carried out a search of the address and located the money bag and the knife.

Detective Constable Alex Chalker investigating the case, said: “Baron subjected the victim to a terrifying ordeal whilst he was doing his job.

“The use of a knife to intimidate people is completely unacceptable, and if used can have fatal consequences.

“We hope this sends a clear message to anyone making a conscious decision to carry a knife or commit this type of offence that we will do everything we can to bring criminals to justice.”

