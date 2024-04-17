Lecturers at Border College begin three-week period of strike action

Lecturers from Border College have begun their first day of a three-week period of strikes.

Members of the EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) and FELA (Further Education Lecturers Association) are striking in a dispute relating to pay.

This period of strike action is in addition to a national day of strikes and six days of targeted strike action.

Commenting on the strike action, EIS-FELA President Anne-Marie Harley said: "Once again EIS-FELA members are being forced to take strike action in pursuit of a fair pay offer.

"It is a disgrace that in 2024 our members are living on 2021 wages, amidst the worst cost of living crisis in generations.

"We should have had this money in our payslips in September 2022. For many EIS FELA members, the amount of money tabled in the second and third years of the current offer falls below current public sector pay policy.

"The EIS-FELA does not accept that our members should be treated any differently to any other public sector workers and are simply seeking a fair pay offer which properly reflects the invaluable work that we do."

Ms Harley added: "Members have been informed that there will be cuts to services and courses for students, creating barriers and fewer learning opportunities for those students accessing college education.

"College principals have further added fuel to the fire by threatening to withhold pay from our lecturers who are taking part in action short of strike action.

"This is absolutely shameful and completely contradicts the Scottish Government's opposition to Westminster’s anti-trade union laws.

"However, despite these threats, our members remain absolutely united and resolute in our fight to secure a fair pay offer for all members."

In response a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While the Scottish Government respects the right of trade unions to take industrial action, we remain concerned about the potential impacts this action will have on students. We expect colleges to put in place mitigations to minimise disruption.

“It is of course for the college unions and employers to negotiate pay, terms and conditions, not the Scottish Government. However, Ministers are encouraging both sides to come to a resolution and bring this action to a close.

“The Further Education Minister will continue to engage with both management and unions as they work to reach a settlement that is fair and affordable.”

