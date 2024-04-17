Play Brightcove video

The mother of a Borders teenager who took his own life after being treated in an adult mental health unit has asked the Scottish government to improve access to specialist services for young people.

Jane Macdonell says her son Harris was “traumatised” after receiving treatment at NHS Borders’ Huntlyburn House and believes access to a young person’s mental health ward could have saved his life.

Mental health Minister Maree Todd, who met with the family at Holyrood, said she would now take time to reflect on what she’d heard.

Harris was 19 when he took his own life in the summer of 2020.

When he was 16 years old he was admitted to NHS Border’s adult ward after experiencing a mental health crisis. He was later diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

When he became unwell again during covid, his mum says he struggled to access medical help.

Jane Macdonnel, said: “He had lost all trust in the people that had put him in the adult unit."

She added: “I think the experience of Huntlyburn set him on a path in his relationship with mental health services that we could not change.

“I think that a young person who is acutely unwell needs to be in a place where they feel safe and they may not be able to articulate that to anybody at that time, but we as adults as professionals know the sort of environments that are going to make young people feel safer and that they're in a place that is age appropriate that has the staff that are trained.”

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Wellbeing and Sport, said: “I have to say their story was really difficult to hear. I guess I’m going to need to take time to reflect on what I have heard and to think about how we can incorporate that into our work as a government.

“We talked about the existing capacity in terms of mental health beds for young people, the proposals to increase the intensive care capacity that’s available and we also talked about how we’re keen to develop intensive home support for people who might be in the situation that Harris was in.”

After Harris’s death, the family called for a Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into his treatment at NHS Borders. Jane believes there are still questions to be answered.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said their investigation was “ongoing” and that “significant progress” is being made.

A statement from NHS Borders said: “Whilst in order to respect confidentiality we will not comment in detail, we can confirm that following Harris's tragic death an extensive and externally led review of his care was undertaken so that we could learn any lessons to improve our services in the future.

“The actions identified by the review have been implemented.

“We agree that children and young people who require inpatient care should, wherever possible, be admitted to an age-appropriate unit.

"If this is not possible, and they have to be admitted to our adult inpatient unit, we will always advise the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) that this has happened, in line with their guidance.

"Our practice is then informed by the MWC for Scotland guidance on treating children and young people in adult mental health wards.”

There are 48 NHS specialist beds for adolescents in Scotland - in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee- plus a further six for those under 12 in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

A recent report from the Mental Welfare Commission shows there were 79 admissions to adult wards, involving 66 young people, in 2022-23.

Charity in Harris' memory

Jane and her husband Dave launched Harris Trust in their son’s memory.

He was a talented accordion player and in his early years at Lilliesleaf Primary School in Melrose he thrived and showed talent in sports, playing tennis for Melrose and rugby for the Selkirk Rhinos.

Now, the charity organises sports events and music workshops in a number of secondary schools in the Borders to work with young people who need extra support and to raise awareness about neurodiversity.

Sam Johnston, who runs the music project for the trust, said: “Learning about what happened to Harris I just felt there was so much more that we could be doing to help people who go through those same struggles.

"Music, being involved in something that’s creative, can be something that is really helpful for them.”

Where to find help if you are struggling in Cumbria and southern Scotland

Samaritans

Samaritans provides round-the-clock support for people when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know.

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

Papyrus

An organisation aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can call them on 0800 068 4141.

Childline

Childline is for anyone under 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

