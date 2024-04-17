Where to find help if you are struggling in Cumbria and Scotland

If you are struggling, bereaved or worried about someone you know, you can find help and support in the following places:

Samaritans

Samaritans provides round-the-clock support for people when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know.

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

Papyrus

An organisation aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can call them on 0800 068 4141.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

CALM is a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide. They offer support and campaign to change the cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help.

You can call them between 5pm and midnight, any night of the week, on 0800 58 58 58.

Childline

Childline is for anyone under 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

The Silver Line

This is a service for older people. They offer information and advice and also have a 'friendship call' service.

You can contact them 24 hours a day on 0800 470 80 90.

Andy’s Man Club

A men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide

A national charity providing support to adults bereaved by suicide.

If You Care Share

It provide a range of services to help prevent suicide and support those bereaved by suicide.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 01913875661

In Cumbria

Every Life Matters has set up a series of local action groups across the county with the aim of bringing together people who want to make a difference to suicide rates.

In Scotland

Breathing Space

A free and confidential phone service for anyone in Scotland over the age of 16 feeling low, depressed or anxious.

You can call them between 6pm to 2am, weekdays and 24 hours at the weekend on 0800 83 85 87

Walk It

Walk It aims to improve mental and physical health in the Scottish Borders by encouraging people to walk. It runs free, short, low level walks in various locations.

NHS Services