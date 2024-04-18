Play Brightcove video

An animal shelter has launched an appeal looking for more people to foster pets in Cumbria.

Oak Tree Animals' Charity, near Carlisle, is looking for more people to step forward to foster pets on a short-term basis.

The charity say that the service they provide is vital for people who can no longer look after their pets.

Joan Trotter's cat died during Covid but she found that adopting a pet was the right thing for her.

She said: "I lost my cat during Covid to diabetes and I had a fortnight without one.

"I had the television on even though I wasn’t watching it. It was just for the background noise because the house felt so empty and quiet.

The charity is looking for more people to foster cats and dogs. Credit: ITV Border

"I couldn’t wait to get another cat. This one came in needing a fosterer, so of course I jumped at the idea."

As part of Oak Tree's scheme, the charity will pay for training and food as well as ensuring that the animals will be worm and flea checked.

Julie Charlton, said: “We say we are not an emergency service but if we get a call and someone needs to flee in the next two days then we try our best to get it done as quickly as possible.

"So we have to bring the dog in and get the vet checks done and get the fosterer.

"A lot happens on that day but it is amazing how the animals seem to understand that they are in a safe place and they soon settle."

