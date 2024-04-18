Play Brightcove video

Disability tennis sessions are increasing in popularity in Dumfries and Galloway with one man saying "I wouldn't be who I am today" without the sport.

Lewis Lamont has ADHD and plays tennis alongside others in Annan.

Weekly sessions are put on for anyone who has a physical or learning disability.

Speaking to ITV Border, Lewis said: " I had a competition last weekend where I had to travel in an eight hour journey but I got two golds.

Lewis Lamont believe his life would not be the same without the sport. Credit: ITV Border

"Playing tennis, I feel so free and I wouldn’t be who I am today. Life would be very different.

"I suffer really badly with mental health, some days I have good days, some days I have bad days. I even do swimming as well."

Dumfries and Galloway Tennis President, Keith Thom discovered his love for the sport 15 years ago.

He said: "Back in 2007 I was diagnosed with bone cancer and unfortunately I did lose my right leg above my knee.

"So being very active in sport prior to that with tennis and football, that was my biggest thing, how do I get back into sport.

Keith Thom was hooked to the sport in 2009. Credit: ITV Border

"I was introduced to wheelchair tennis and I played in 2009 in Belfast and won my first tournament. I was hooked after that."

In 1999 Terry Smith was involved in a bad motorcycle accident. After much persuasion he gave wheelchair tennis ago and has never looked back.

He said: "It keeps me really fit because it takes quite a lot of energy to propel one of these around the tennis court.

"I really love it and I really love the physicality of it, I feel it is really giving me good exercise and the mental aspect out in the fresh air. It is great getting to socialise with people."

