'I feel so free' - Disability tennis sessions provide positive influence in Dumfries and Galloway
Disability tennis sessions are increasing in popularity in Dumfries and Galloway with one man saying "I wouldn't be who I am today" without the sport.
Lewis Lamont has ADHD and plays tennis alongside others in Annan.
Weekly sessions are put on for anyone who has a physical or learning disability.
Speaking to ITV Border, Lewis said: " I had a competition last weekend where I had to travel in an eight hour journey but I got two golds.
"Playing tennis, I feel so free and I wouldn’t be who I am today. Life would be very different.
"I suffer really badly with mental health, some days I have good days, some days I have bad days. I even do swimming as well."
Dumfries and Galloway Tennis President, Keith Thom discovered his love for the sport 15 years ago.
He said: "Back in 2007 I was diagnosed with bone cancer and unfortunately I did lose my right leg above my knee.
"So being very active in sport prior to that with tennis and football, that was my biggest thing, how do I get back into sport.
"I was introduced to wheelchair tennis and I played in 2009 in Belfast and won my first tournament. I was hooked after that."
In 1999 Terry Smith was involved in a bad motorcycle accident. After much persuasion he gave wheelchair tennis ago and has never looked back.
He said: "It keeps me really fit because it takes quite a lot of energy to propel one of these around the tennis court.
"I really love it and I really love the physicality of it, I feel it is really giving me good exercise and the mental aspect out in the fresh air. It is great getting to socialise with people."
