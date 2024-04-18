Scottish Borders group receives King's Award for Voluntary Service

A Scottish Borders group has received the King's Award for Voluntary Service for their work in the community.

The Hawick Community Pumptrack Group received the award at a ceremony in Selkirk, which was presented to them by the Duke of Buccleuch.

The group received the award for their work in the local community by bringing a world-class pumptrack circuit to the Scottish Borders.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It truly was a great honour to meet the group and present this very much sought after and very much deserved accolade.

"The Pumptrack is a fantastic new local facility nestling in the wonderful Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick.

"It has provided a real opportunity for young people in Hawick and the local area. Its high quality has been recognised in this particular sporting discipline and in the short time it has been opened has already hosted a world qualifying event.”

