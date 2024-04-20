Thousands of pounds of drugs seized from address in Kendal
Thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized from an address in Kendal.
Cumbria Police executed a warrant at an address on Burland Grove on Friday 19 April under the misuse of drugs act.
A search of the property revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated value of more than £75,000.
Cash was also seized during the search.
It is part of the force's Operation Alliance which works to crack down on serious and organised crime.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
