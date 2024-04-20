Thousands of pounds of drugs seized from address in Kendal

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized from an address in Kendal.

Cumbria Police executed a warrant at an address on Burland Grove on Friday 19 April under the misuse of drugs act.

A search of the property revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated value of more than £75,000.

Cash was also seized during the search.

It is part of the force's Operation Alliance which works to crack down on serious and organised crime.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

