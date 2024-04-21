The A66 in Cumbria has now reopened after being closed for around 7 hours yesterday.

The road was shut between the A592 at Redhills and the B5288 at Motherby at about 2pm on Saturday 20 April.

Cumbria police say this was following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Emergency services were on the scene.

The North West Ambulance service have been approached for comment.

