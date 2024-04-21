Hundreds of runners took part in a fun run in memory of a Borders charity worker in Selkirk on Saturday.

People in the town donned their trainers for The Interest Links Charmian Challenge, which included a 5k trail run as well as a 2k and 4k walk around the Haining.

Charmian Ledsham regularly gave her time to volunteer at Interest Links Borders helping those with learning disabilities, before she took her own life two years ago.

Her husband Roy Ledsham said: "Her whole life really was working towards helping people with learning disabilities and making sure they fulfilled themselves as much as they could.

"Last year it was such a warm lovely event and people seemed really keen to come again this year to remember Charmian and all that she did."

There were more than 200 participants, much more than the number anticipated by organisers.

Arran Ledsham: "My mum was very much a giver so she was someone who loved to connect with people at all levels. She loved to have a chat to anyone, she really listened.

"I think that idea of having a meaningful connection people between people was what she was all about, so that's what today is all about as well which is fantastic."

One participant who knew Charmian told ITV Border that knowing Charmian personally made the event even more special for her.

