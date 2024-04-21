Man, 19, has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Dumfries

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Dumfries.

A 22-year-old man was found with with serious injuries on Glebe Street at around 4am on Sunday 21 April. He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 April, 2024.

Detectives are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Hayley Little said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

"We would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from around the time."

