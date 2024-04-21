A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the A66 in Cumbria yesterday.

The collision occurred at around 1:30pm near the turn off for Mungrisdale next to Lisco Farm and involved a red Skoda and an orange Triumph motorbike.

The road was shut for several hours on Saturday 20 April between the A592 at Redhills and the B5288 at Motherby.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the car sustained minor injuries.

At around 9pm last night the A66 was reopened.

Cumbria Police says it thanks people for their patience and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact.

