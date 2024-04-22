Campaigners have launched a new project aiming to improve the water quality of Windermere.

The Lake District Foundation has partnered with South Cumbria Rivers Trust and Windermere Science Festival to take direct action to improve the lake.

Over a fundraising campaign, they are hoping to raise £80,000 to go towards restoring reedbeds to boost biodiversity, reduce erosion and create sustainable eco-systems.

Sarah Swindley, Lake District Foundation CEO said: “This wonderful lake, treasured by millions, is facing extreme environmental and climate pressure.

"We know the challenges that Windermere is up against, now it’s time to take positive action."

Open water swimmers including Team GB Olympic swimmer Hector Pardoe, who will be competing in the Paris games this summer, have backed the campaign.

Mr Pardoe said: “Having visited the Lake District for many years now, I’ve become increasingly passionate about preserving its beauty.

"The serene lakes and lush landscapes have not only provided me with a sense of tranquillity but have also underscored the importance of protecting our natural resources.”

England's largest lake has recently been the focus of many campaigners who have accused United Utilities of putting excess sewage into the water.

In recent weeks, Steve Coogan and Feargal Sharkey have joined Save Windermere campaigners protesting outside the water supplier's office in the town.

Last week, a United Utilities spokesperson said: “Over the last 20 years we have invested over £75m improving our wastewater services around Windermere which has halved the levels of phosphorus entering the lake from our systems since 2015 and contributing to all four of the lake’s bathing waters being classed as ‘Excellent’.

“We are currently making an early start on a further £41m of planned investment to meet the new requirements of the Environment Act 2021, which means customers will not be paying twice.

"It’s part of a proposed £14 billion investment programme, supported by our customers, to improve water and wastewater services across the North West between 2025 and 2030."

