Man charged following fatal A7 crash near Ashkirk

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders.

On Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 64-year-old Yvonne Nichol died following a three-vehicle crash on the A7 near the Ashkirk junction.

The 30-year-old had previously been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Yvonne Nicol was the driver of a Vauxhall Astra and following the crash, she was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died.

A 65 year old man who was a passenger in the same car suffered serious injuries.

The 71-year-old female driver of a Nissan Juke was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

The 30-year-old male driver of a Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries and was, at the time, arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

