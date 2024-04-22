London Road has been closed in Carlisle due to a building fire at a house.

The road has been closed both ways from Brook Street to St Nicholas Street.

Traffic is said to be coping well.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Fire and Rescue said: " At 7.03am, crews from Carlisle East, Carlisle West and Longtown were called to a building fire on London Road, Carlisle.

"A passer-by had seen smoke coming from the building and called emergency services."

The building was unoccupied on arrival and crews extinguished the fire. Crews remain on scene making the building safe.

Bus operator Stagecoach said it was diverting its services due to a fire.

