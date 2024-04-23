A Cumbrian man charged with the murder and sexual assault of a woman will go on trial on the 12 November 2024.

50 year old Paul Irwin from George Street in Whitehaven, is accused of killing Tiffany Render in March this year.

Irwin who appeared via video link at Carlisle crown court this morning, spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to both charges.

Irwin stands accused of murdering 34-year-old Miss Render, and also faces a second charge which alleges a serious sexual assault upon her.

Police officers were called to a property on George Street in the town centre at around midday on Friday, 22nd March.

The trial will take place in front of a High Court judge and is expected to last for 10 days.

The case was adjourned and Irwin remains remanded in custody. A further case management hearing is due to take place at the court on 13th September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...