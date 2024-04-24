The Borders Book Festival 2024 programme has been announced as tickets go on sale.

T he star-studded lineup includes ITV's Robert Peston, Scottish comedian, Janey Godley and author of best seller One Day, David Nicholls, whose book was recently turned into a hit Netflix series.

There will also be other well-known names from the worlds of sport, politics and fiction, as well as new, up-and-coming authors.

The four-day event will be held at the Harmony Gardens, in Melrose from 13 July 2024.

Festival Director, Alistair Moffat, said: “It’s time to start making plans for those long, light, balmy days at the height of the Scottish summer, and what better event to pop in the diary than our annual celebration in our very own Borders slice of heaven.

“This year sees our programme again offer something for every taste: whether that’s literary fiction, comedy, sport, politics, health, current affairs, history or travel – all of life is here.

“We sincerely hope that you will all be here, too, as we revel in the joy of gathering in high summer to talk about the things we love with the people we love, before whiling away a gentle afternoon or evening surrounded by delicious food and drink, enjoying the gorgeous scenery, and absorbing the chitter-chatter of friends and other festival goers alike.

“So do come and join us for the biggest party in the Borders!”

The festival will also play host to live music, the Orchard tented food village, and free, fun activities for all to enjoy.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council's Executive Member for Community and Business Enhancement, said: “I’m delighted Scottish Borders Council is again supporting the Borders Book Festival, in its 21st year.

“The Scottish Borders has a great portfolio of successful home-grown strategic events, with the Borders Book Festival being one of the biggest.

"Its continued success has a positive economic impact in our region, as well as bringing people to the Borders helping to showcase what this area has to offer.

“It’s important to note that the support we provide to the Borders Book Festival and other event organisers goes beyond grants and includes a wide variety of in-kind support, as well as advice and signposting to other potential funding opportunities.

“I’m very much looking forward to another successful and packed Borders Book Festival in the beautiful Harmony Garden.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...