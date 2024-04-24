Play Brightcove video

ITV Border explains what to expect from the candidates ahead of elections on 2 May.

Three candidates are standing to be Cumbria's next Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

It's a role that was established across England in 2012, and, according to its governing association, PFCC's aim to "to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account. They are responsible for the totality of policing."

In 2017, Police and Crime Commissioner's gained additional responsibility for their local fire services. This gives them the power to appoint the Chief Fire Office, and set fire and rescue objectives in their local areas.

Many people ITV News spoke to in Carlisle weren't clear on exactly what a PFCC does - or even that one existed for the region in the first place.

But the three hopefuls each believe that they have the best plan to cut crime, and be a voice for policing and fire services in Cumbria.

DAVID ALLEN - LABOUR

Mr Allen worked in policing and law enforcement for over thirty years, working in Carlisle, Barrow, and Workington. He later worked for Interpol in Brussels and ended his career as Head of the UK's International Crime Bureau. He currently works for the NHS.

In to his manifesto, Mr Allen says he wants to tackle anti-social behaviour by returning named officers to every community in Cumbria, as well as fighting rural crime.

He also says he wants to "ensure our Fire Service is fully funded," and fund "vital community work" in Cumbria. Labour's candidate has also made reducing domestic abuse a key priority.

He claims he'll stop £16 million worth of cuts - which he claims are planned for Cumbria Constabulary by 2029.

Speaking about his pledge to return named officers to every community in the county, he said: "What I intend to do is use the officers that we have, and make sure that we return offices back to the streets. Get a visible presence on the streets.

"Police stations now are three miles outside of the town centres. It is in Carlisle. It is in Barrow. Ulverston has a police hub that is on the outskirts of town where there are rarely police officers.

"I want to see police in the streets, in the town centres making a visible difference."

MIKE JOHNSON - CONSERVATIVE

Mr Johnson is the current Deputy Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria, serving under fellow Conservative Peter McCall. He previously was the leader of Allerdale Borough Council, describing himself as a "born and bred" Cumbrian.

In his manifesto, Mr Johnson laid out six key priorities, saying he wanted to boost police numbers and focus on reducing rural crime.

He will also give victims of crime "appropriate support" to put them back on their feet, and will run a prevention campaign to make roads safer.

The Conservative candidate said he'll introduce a "prevention approach" for policing, educating people on "how to keep themselves safe." He added that he wants to build a collaborative approach between blue-light services in the county.

"We're looking at boosting police numbers above the record numbers of 1,363 that we're currently at," he said of his plans to increase officer numbers.

"Over the coming months there's still more to be done through the Home Office, where Operation Uplift is still available to constabularies around the country.

"Therefore, it will be funded through government because it's through Operation Uplift, and we're looking at a minimum of a further eight this financial year, and progress moving forward with more, depending on where we are with the general election later on in the year."

ADRIAN WAITE - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

The candidate for the Lib Dems is Adrian Waite, an accountant and councillor for his hometown, Kirkby Stephen. Mr Waite is also a former chair of Workington based Impact Housing, which provides affordable housing across Cumbria.

His manifesto says his main priorities include a "return" to "community policing" in Cumbria. He also wants to focus on tackling rural crime.

Mr Waite adds that he will work with local communities to reduce anti-social behaviour, and says that, as PFCC, he will "reduce crime in the first place."

The candidate for the Liberal Democrat's says he wants to "improve coordination" between police, fire, and other public services.

He told ITV News that he wanted to "take a very radical look at the budgets of the police service in Cumbria."

"The Conservatives have identified a sixteen million [pound] black hole. They haven't identified what the savings are going to be.

"I want to make sure those savings are achieved by streamlining the administration of the police service rather than by reducing the number of frontline police officers and other police staff."

Polls open from seven o'clock on the morning of May the 2nd.

