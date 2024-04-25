Katie Downey, daughter of former Lake District sub-postmaster Tony Downey, has said she wants the inquiry to see the pain and the scandal has caused to the family of sub-postmasters.

"I need to look at someone responsible, and I need her to look at us and see the pain they've caused family members.

"If we can go there and be the face so that they can see what they've done to us, then we will."

Today ex-Post Office executive Angela Van Den Bogerd told the inquiry she's "truly sorry", adding that she understands apologising "doesn't change what happened".

Katie said she blamed her parents for her lost childhood after the family were forced to flea their home in Hawkshead and leave the country. Credit: Family photo.

Katie says she was struck mute and couldn't speak for two years after her father went bankrupt from the faulty Horizon system.

"We fled the country and my dad still didn't know until about a year ago - he thought it was him, and I didn't know about this until six months ago when they told me," Katie said.

She added: "I remember when we went to France, that wasn't planned - we fled because we couldn't afford the last payment.

"I was given two days notice and I got dragged to France and I couldn't speak to mum and dad at home because dad's mental health was deteriorating - mum didn't have a husband so their relationship was really bad and I'd either get shouted at or cried at.

"So I started to lock myself in a room and didn't speak at home and I couldn't speak French, so as soon as I went to school I just got bullied and beaten up.

" I just didn't talk to anyone for two years and just kept locking myself away.

"I didn't know so I hated my mum and dad for 15 years for dragging me out the country.

"I was 11 and the heartbreaking thing was I've blamed my mum and dad for this.

" I was sat there, as you do in your own head, thinking this is all mum and dad's fault - they've ruined my life.

"So I've got 15 years of my life to reassess now."

Katie Downey formed a campaign group called Lost Chances for Children of Subpostmasters, and she said their ambitions are simple: "We want to speak to Fujitsu, Paul Patterson specifically, and talk to him.

"No legal battles, sit down with us, hear our stories and we've suggested a family fund of some sort.

"It should be them that puts some money towards things like education that people have lost.

"There are people who have had to leave school to be carers, there are people who have had to support people financially.

"We need specific counselling.

"Fujitsu have spent £27 million in reputation management.

"I have a good idea of how they could've used that money to sort that.

The full inquiry will be streaming live on ITVX today and tomorrow.

