A headstone to mark the resting place of a famous, 19th century Borders sweet-maker has been installed in Galashiels following a fundraising campaign.

Robert Coultart was best known for selling sweets in the area.

He wrote the children's song Ally Bally Bee to help sell his candy throughout the region, and later became a lullaby for generations of families.

He died in 1880 and was buried in an unmarked grave.

144 years later, on the anniversary of his death, his grave has finally been marked with a headstone honouring his life and work.

The appeal for the headstone raised £3,000 and was fronted by a team of volunteers including Councillor Sinclair: “Coulter’s Candy is sung around the world and we want to make sure people know it was here in Galashiels that Coultart made his sweets and wrote the song.

"I couldn’t believe it when Graeme told me he was laid to rest in an unmarked grave.

"Installing a memorial headstone felt like an important step towards ensuring Coultart's cultural impact and his connection to the area are properly recognised.”

