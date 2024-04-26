A new Star Wars collection is set to go on display at the Beacon museum in Whitehaven, West Cumbria this weekend.

Over three hundred pieces, some never issued publicly, will all go on display from 27 April 2024.

The items, including vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters, all belong to a single collector.

The region already has links with the multi-award-winning franchise - Derwentwater was one of the filming locations in the seventh film in the Skywalker Saga.

The exhibition opens tomorrow where West Cumbria Cosplayers dressed as stormtroopers and jedi are expected to attend.

May The Toys Be With You has been designed to be both a celebration of the highly collectable vintage toy line and the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said:“For little kids and ‘big kids’ alike this is an unmissable opportunity to view many rarely seen Star Wars treasures.

"This exhibition has broken visitor attendance records at a host of museums around the country, and we’re excited for its first ever visit to Cumbria.”

