A teenager has been banned from attending all Carlisle United matches for the next three years after setting off a firecracker in a Brunton Park stand during one of their fixtures.

The 15-year-old boy was attending his first game at the stadium as United took on Leyton Orient in a League One encounter on Saturday, 14th October.

Carlisle Youth Court heard how the teen set off a firecracker at the Warwick Road end of the ground, during the first half of the match.

He lit and threw the firecracker on the floor in a supporters' area before running off.

"This caused distress to other supporters in the immediate area, including children, and also around the ground," said prosecutor George Shelley.

When interviewed about the incident two weeks later, the youth made full admissions about his wrongdoing, admitting two charges: possessing a firework at a sporting event; and a public order offence.

On behalf of the police, Mr Shelley formally asked for the youth to be given a Football Banning Order (FBO).

A solicitor representing the boy, said to have a number of mental health issues, told the court this was not opposed.

District judge John Temperley said to the youth: “When you were interviewed by police about this matter, setting off a firecracker, you said you had done it for a laugh. Six months down the line, do you still think it is funny?”

“No,” replied the teenager.

The boy was also made subject to a referral order for four months. During this time he will undergo work with youth justice team members in a bid to keep him out of trouble.

