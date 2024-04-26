Carlisle United manager, Paul Simpson, says they aim to finish the season with a moral boosting performance against high flyers Derby County.

They are away at Pride Park against a country side, currently sitting second in the table, and fighting for promotion to the Championship.

"We'll approach it like we have done all season, we're going to try and get a positive performance and try and get a positive result," Simpson said.

He added: "We know that the pressure is on Derby, they need one point to guarantee promotion back to the Championship where the football club is ready for it, but we want to go and spoil it.

"We want to go and try and get a result out of them that they've got to then rely on other results going their way for them to go up.

"Our focus is on dealing with the Derby County game and then over the next couple of days after that will then deal with the retained in the release list.

"I think the season has identified what we need to do.

"We have no place for sentiment, we have to make sure we get this right, because next season we've got a big challenge to make sure that we're fighting at the right end of the table.

Carlisle United will be relegated back to League Two next season.

After a record number of losses this season, Simpson said he is looking to strengthen the team as they prepare for the next season in League Two.

"There's certainly will be relief after Saturday, once we've dealt with that game properly.

"Over recent weeks, my focus has been about finishing this season as well as we possibly can.

"That still hasn't gone how we wanted it to.

"The main focus is on addressing what needs to be done to make sure that this group of players is in a better place for next season.

Simpson payed tribute to Blues fans for their support throughout the season.

"The big message is thank you for what they've done for us this season, for the loyalty, the support, the way they stuck with us.

"My messages to them is: We're all doing everything we possibly can to make next season a brighter season for us because there are so many positive things that are going on at the football club, and it would be brilliant if they can stay with us and be a part of it."

