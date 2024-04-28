A woman is being treated for serious injuries after being attacked by a 'large bulldog-type dog' in the Scottish Borders.

Officers were called to the McConnel Street area of Kelloholm at around 6.25pm on Saturday 27 April.

The woman was taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary by emergency services with serious injuries.

The dog has since been destroyed.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Officers would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as enquiries were carried out in the area."

