A fabled trophy given to a Scottish racing legend has gone on display in Duns.

Jim Clark received the Golden Helmet in 1965, after he won both the Formula One World Championship and the Indianapolis 500 - a feat that has not been repeated since.

Born in Fife, Clark's family Edington Mains Farm near Duns in 1942. The town is home to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, where the helmet will be on display for the next three years.

Assistant Curator Andrew Tulloch said: "It's almost legendary. It's never been displayed before and if I hadn't seen it in books, I'd never really believe it existed.

"Over the years, myself and my team have been asked, do you have this helmet? and we can now say that we do.

"We've had to go to quite a lot of lengths and planning to get the right kind of display case to display it in the right manner. It's quite stunning when you look at it close. The photographs in books don't do it justice.

"There's not another trophy like it in the world."

Jim Clark's Golden Helmet was given to him as a gift in 1965. Credit: ITV Border

The one-of-a-kind helmet was a gift from Esso, who were the fuel sponsor of the Lotus racing team which Clark drove for between 1960 and 1968.

It includes a map of the world on its crown, laden with precious stones highlighting the places where Jim Clark won a Grand Prix during the 1965 season. A special blue sapphire marks his home nation of Scotland.

