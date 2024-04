Play Brightcove video

Humza Yousaf steps down as First Minister, triggering the hunt to replace him. But who could take over? Former deputy First Minister John Swinney is already gaining support, but ex-finance secretary Kate Forbes may also run. We have opposition reaction and hear from voters in Hawick. As his turbulent premiership ends in tears - we look at Humza Yousaf's legacy and ask what comes next?