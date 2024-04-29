Police have named the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the A66.

Christopher Graveson, 28, from Kendal died near the Mungrisdale junction last weekend.

The collision between a red Skoda and an orange Triumph motorcycle happened close to the Mungrisdale junction between Penrith and Keswick.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it – as well as anyone with information which may assist.

