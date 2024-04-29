A woman has been rescued after being trampled by cows on Wansfell.

The Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team (LAMRT) were called to help.

They said: "She sustained a few different injuries" and was taken to hospital where she received treatment.

LAMRT said it has been "a busy few days for the team", having been called out to four rescues in three days.

Later that week they were called out to someone who fell and broke their hip while walking around Stockghyll waterfalls in Ambleside .

On the same day, a couple became separated and lost coming down Scafell, the team were dispatched and spent the night looking for them and looking at possible locations for they may have parked their car.

The pair were later reported as being reunited safely.

Over the weekend a man sustained a "nasty injury" to his leg while climbing White Ghyll.

LAMRT said he "accidentally pulled a loose block off" at the top of the climb, which "released a few other large rocks".

One of the rocks caught his leg but did not hit anyone else on the way down.

He was helped by fellow climbers at the crag until the team arrived to airlift him to safety by Rescue 199 Coastguard Helicopter.

