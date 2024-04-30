An inquest into the death of a 13-month-old from Whitehaven who was killed by the woman who was caring for him has heard that Covid restrictions had a significant impact on his death.

Leiland-James Corkill, from Whitehaven, died from severe head injuries after being shaken.

Laura Castle admitted manslaughter, but following a trial was found guilty of his murder.

An inquest into his death heard how much the Castles had relied on their parents and other family members' help and how this was significantly reduced during the pandemic.

The inquest found that social care visits were also limited due to Covid restrictions.

Penny Hiddle, one of the family's social workers gave evidence on Tuesday afternoon.

She told the inquest she spoke to Laura Castle while Leiland-James was in hospital.

Ms Hindle said Castle kept repeating that Leiland-James had fallen from the sofa.

She described how the team had "believed they were being honest".

The following day a meeting took place which showed the injuries could not be a result of an accident.

The coroner, Dr Nicholas Shaw, described how Laura Castle had sent a message to her husband while he was on a night shift.

The message read "This isn't working. We are going to have to ask Penny to take him back."

Independent safeguarding consultant Nicki Pettitt produced a safeguarding practice review following Leiland-James' death.

She concluded that "Cumbria County Council followed policy and procedures", adding that his would-be adoptive parents were found to be a "good match" for him.

"Economical with the truth"

However, she did point out flaws in the medical and financial checks of the couple, with parts of the assessment relying on the couple being honest and declaring debt and mental and physical conditions.

"Much of the system relies on the self report of their medical history and their current health."

"The system relies on adopters being open and honest about their physical and mental health."

"They have to provide bank statements - a bank statement doesn't tell you how much debt you are in."

Dr Shaw concluded the Castles had been "economical with the truth".

He added: "It does seem to me in this case, you may be looking at a rogue couple.

"I feel for those who want to adopt, do so honestly and in good faith. I don't know how you can stop someone from pulling the wool over the panel's eyes, if they are determined to do so."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...