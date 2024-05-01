Catch up on Representing Border Wednesday 1st May 2024

Play Brightcove video

The Government survives a vote of no confidence with the help of their former coalition partners the Greens, but how difficult will it be for the SNP to govern as a minority? As the party looks to elect its third leader in just over a year, neither of the two frontrunners has yet declared their candidacy. And, England and Wales head to the polls tomorrow in the last major test of public opinion before the coming general election. We have analysis from polling guru Sir John Curtice.