Peter Andre has taken to social media to track down a woman from Carlisle who won a stay in his villa in Cyprus.

He launched the competition on his instagram page in March.

On the post, he said: "I am pleased to announce that my beautiful family villa in Cyprus is now open for reservations in Lárnaka.

"To celebrate this exciting launch, I will be giving one lovely family a 5 night stay on me!"

On Monday he announced the winner on social media, putting out a plea to help track her down: "We are looking for Fiona Jackson who should be heading for the sunshine"

Hundreds of messages later and Andre finally got through to Fiona.

Fiona, who works at a car dealership in Carlisle couldn't believe her luck and said: "My son was saying, why would you do a competition and then not check your phone?

"But really, it was just a 'I'll do that', and then never even thought about any more.

"I hadn't been logged in because my phone had broke, and so when I looked in there was hundreds and hundreds of messages from random strangers saying 'log in Peter Andre's looking for you'.

"Then there was private messages from Peter saying, please contact me - this is not fake, this is real.

"So I reply to him saying, Hi, I'm Fiona Jackson, please tell me this isn't fake!

"Then I tried to face time him and he came back.

"I was eating dinner with the kids, and then I noticed that it was five missed calls from him again."

Fiona and her family are due to fly out to his villa later this year.

