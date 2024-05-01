Controversial plans to build a zip wire attraction in the Elterwater Quarry, Ambleside, have been given the green light.

Plans include installing platforms in the caves which will allow visitors to travel from one platform to another via zipline.

Developers say it will allow visitors to explore parts of the cavern, that had been previously inaccessible, for a "heritage-based adventure experience".

The plans were previously rejected by the development control committee in September 2023.

Members voted against planning officers’ recommendations to approve it due to concerns over traffic.

The amended plans include a travel plan which encourages people to walk, cycle and use public transport to reach the site.

The revised p roposal also include providing an improved bus service or operating a private Zip World shuttle bus from Brockhole.

Zip World has said they will also financially reward customers that have used non-car travel to make all or part of their journey to the experience through ticket pricing.

The site is currently a working quarry operated by Burlington Stone and it is located south-west of the village of Elterwater.

The report concluded: “It has been demonstrated that the site can accommodate visitors to it and that measures proposed to promote and increase travel to the site using more sustainable modes of transport are sufficiently robust and achievable.

“The development would not result in harm as a result in increase in activity as a result of travel.”

More than 200 objections have been lodged against the proposals including one from charity Friends of the Lake District.

The charity said the proposed development was "not appropriate" for the location.

A spokesperson from the charity said: “Even if the Travel Plan were realistic and successful, the proposals would, at best, cause slightly less additional harm than they would otherwise.

“It will not avoid additional harm and will still result in a negative position in terms of traffic, vehicle movements and parking compared to the current baseline.”

“Proposals must be seen in the bigger picture.

Friends of the Lake District held a protest in March against the revised proposals in which the group say around 100 people gathered to express their opposition to the scheme.

