Cumberland Council are due to undertake maintenance of Ash trees along the A595 to treat trees infected with Ash dieback.

An inspection found that several areas of Ash along the road required attention, with specific trees requiring immediate felling, while others demanded further maintenance.

Infected trees can become brittle, posing a safety risk, as they may fall or shatter without warning.

Ash Dieback is a fungus that affects ash trees, and can kill the species.

It is the worst tree disease since the Dutch Elm outbreak in the late 1970s, which effectively wiped-out mature Elms from the British landscape.

It is predicted that up to 90 per cent of all Ash trees across the UK will be affected within the next decade, leading to significant tree removal.

Many species rely on ash and felling impacts both the landscape and the area's biodiversity.

The council have said "tree removal is considered a last resort".

Residents in areas directly affected by felling will receive letters from the council with further details of the trees removal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...