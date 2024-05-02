A convicted child rapist has been handed a life sentence after he attempted to kidnap and sexually assault a 12-year-old boy in a Carlisle.

The city’s crown court heard that James William, from Lancashire had not long been released from jail when he approached the boy during school summer holidays in August, 2022.

In two moving statements, his mother outlined the lasting impact the experience had on the youngster and their family: “He is scared to close his eyes and can see the man’s face.

"His night terrors are awful.

"I do not know what to do to help him.

“I never imagined something like this would happen to my family in Carlisle.

"No-one should have to feel the way he has been made to feel, especially as a child", she said.

She added: “I fear that this incident will continue impacting my son’s and family’s lives for years to come -he is a totally different boy to who he was before this happened.”

The 34-year-old, spoke to the boy for several minutes before offering him £20 to show him around the area.

William gave the boy vodka and Red Bull mixed in a bottle, which the boy swallowed around a mouthful of.

He then isolated the boy from a friend and walked down a path with the youngster.

When they were alone in a field, William pulled the shirt out of the child’s trousers “with the intention of the boy becoming naked", said prosecutor Peter Wilson.

“It was at this point the boy heard his mum screaming his name which caused the defendant to stop and the boy to run away and back to his mum.”

Police were called and William was arrested.

He denied the crimes in interview, but later in court, admitted to kidnap and sexual assault charges.

The court heard William, of no fixed abode, had previously served lengthy custodial sentences in the past for raping boys and child sex assaults.

“He has spent pretty much his adult life in custody,” said defence barrister Jacob Dyer.

Judge Michael Fanning concluded that William was a dangerous offender after hearing he was deemed a very high risk to children, and ruled that he must serve 56 months in prison before being considered for release by a parole board.

“It is clear your motive was wholly sexual,” said Judge Fanning.

“Who knows what would have happened if your victim’s mother hadn’t arrived at the scene?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...