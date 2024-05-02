Motorists are being warned of "significant delays" as two large HGVs make their way from Workington docks to Carlisle.

Cumbria Police have warned delays are expected on the A66 and A595 from 10am for most of the day while the loads are being moved.

Police officers will be escorting the "abnormal loads".

