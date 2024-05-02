Bells Fishmongers have scooped the top prize at a national competition to be crowned Best Fishmonger of the Year.

It's the second year in a row the Carlisle-based business has picked up the trophy at the NEC in Birmingham.

The team said they were "speechless and over the moon" to receive the award on a social media post.

They paid tribute to the hard work of their "dream team", thanking their drivers, kitchen team and shop team for their "dedication, passion and unwavering work ethic by the bucket load".

They also thanked their customers and said: "Without your absolute legends we would cease to exist!

"We don’t see you as a business transaction, we see you as a community."

