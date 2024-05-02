A man has been jailed for nine months after being found guilty of stealing from a memorial to the victims of the Lockerbie air disaster.

Graeme Little, 59, was found guilty of two counts of theft at Dumfries Sheriff Court last month.

He stole from the donations box at the Tundergarth Church which honours the victims of the 1988 bombing.

CCTV captured Little taking money from the collection box in August last year and returning five days later to do the same again.

Both incidents were captured by a security camera, the Tundergarth Kirks Trust, which looks after the room.

Inspector Amy Ritchie said: “This was a callous and unthinking act. Hopefully this deters this kind of crime which will not be tolerated.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...