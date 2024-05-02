Suspected human remains have been discovered as part of the ongoing investigation into missing Annan man Paul Taylor.

Officers were searching Finglandrigg Wood off the B5307 near Carlisle when they found the remains.

Paul Taylor, 56, was reported missing in October last year.

It's believed Mr Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Annan shortly before midnight on 17 October 2023.

He appeared to be travelling towards Carlisle in a blue Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number PY18 DYO.

Two teenagers have previously been charged in connection with his disappearance.

Jack Crawley, 19, has been charged with murder, and Marcus Goodfellow, 19, with assisting an offender.

A police presence will be in the area for some time whilst officers continue with their work at the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow this work to continue.

Paul’s family have been informed of developments.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...